The Frontline Episode 34: What Freedoms Do You Care About?

This week on the Frontline, Nathan talks about how people voicing their opinions on bills changes whether they get passed into law or not, looks at Senator Scott Wilkes, article "California’s war on parents", and asks the question once again: What freedoms do we care about and are we willing to pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our secret honor to protect those freedoms as the founders did in the Declaration.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.