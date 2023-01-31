Situation Update, Jan 31, 2023 - Video footage surfaces of CDC official calling for WHITE GENOCIDE to eliminate vaccine resistance

0:00 Intro

3:37 WHITE GENOCIDE

17:12 Clown World

23:37 Portland

33:00 Twitter

33:55 mRNA Vaccines

53:05 Final Notes





- CDC advisory board official calls for KILLING ALL WHITES to stop anti-vaxxers

- CDC pushing genocide and REPLACEMENT of Whites with immigrants who will accept the jab

- Copper thieves steal charging cables from EV stations

- Clown World: "Sip & Fill" hilarious video shows how people SNAP

- Video from Portland shows blocks of CAMPERS and TENTS as blue cities collapse

- Breaking Point docu-series episode released: Financial collapse

- MIT professor calls for HALT of mRNA vaccines

- Air Force general warns war with China only TWO years away

- 1992 book warned of "post-industrial HELLSCAPE" now coming true

- The food and energy infrastructure sabotage have been planned for decades

- WSJ warns consumers are "freaking out" as they run out of money

- White House now trying to regulate / outlaw PRIVACY COINS





