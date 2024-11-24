BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
36 views • 5 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground (Official Music Video)

Publicado em YT, 09 de Setembro de 2022

Créditos: Sneaker Pimps

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wuwfe3DRJzE


Descrição Original do Autor:


3 774 101 vues 9 sept. 2022 #SneakerPimps #6Underground #BecomingX

Buy/Stream: https://sneakerpimps.bandcamp.com

Get 'Becoming X' Merch: https://iamxmusic.com/collections/sne...

Get the 2021 Sneaker Pimps album 'Squaring The Circle': https://sneakerpimps.bandcamp.com/alb...


'6 Underground’ released on the Sneaker Pimps album ‘Becoming X’ August 19th, 1996.


Video directed by Toby Tremlett.


Sneaker Pimps online

Webstore: https://iamxmusic.com/collections/sne...

Bandcamp: https://sneakerpimps.bandcamp.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1EJWN...

Bandsintown: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/50567-s...

Apple Music: / sneaker-pimps

Instagram: / sneakerpimpsmusic

Twitter: / sneakerpimpsnow

Facebook: / sneakerpimpsmusic



Music and lyrics by Chris Corner, Liam Howe & Ian Pickering

Produced by Line of Flight & Jim Abbiss

Engineered by Jim Abbiss

Mixed by Jim Abbiss & Line of Flight

Vocals, Backing Vocals by Kelli Ali

Synths & Instrumentals by Chris Corner & Liam Howe


'6 Underground'' contains excerpts from 'Golden Girls' as performed by John Barry. Used under License from EMI Records.


----


Lyrics:


Take me down, 6 underground,

The ground beneath your feet,

Laid out low, nothing to go,

Nowhere a way to meet.


I've got a head full of drought, down here

So far off losing out, round here,

Overground, watch this space,

I'm open to falling from grace.


Calm me down, bring it round,

Too way high off your street,

I can see like nothing else,

In me you're better than I wanna be.


Don't think 'cos I understand, I care,

Don't think 'cos I'm talking, we're friends,

Overground, watch this space,

I'm open to falling from grace.


Talk me down, safe and sound,

Too strung up to sleep,

Wear me out, scream and shout,

Swear my time's never cheap.


I fake my life like I've lived; too much,

I take whatever you're given; not enough,

Overground, watch this space,

I'm open to falling from grace.


© & ℗ One Little Independent


#SneakerPimps #6Underground #BecomingX

Keywords
cliplyricsofficial music videovideoclipvibeninetiesclipesneaker pimpsbecoming x
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy