Explosive Interview With Chris Sky Exposing The Hidden Agenda Of The Israeli-Gaza War

This is an explosive interview with Chris Sky the Canadian Activist exposing the real truth and Netanyahu's agenda for a Greater Israel and the Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide of the Palestinians with Steve Ben-Nun Of Israeli News Live. Also Chris Sky has started an organization called Saving A Child.
https://joinchrisnow.savingachild.com
https://israelinewslive.org
This is being broadcast with permission of Steve Ben-Nun as I was instrumental in coordinating this interview.
