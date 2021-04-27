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No Masks Or Injections In This Store, A School Steps To The Plate And MA Colleges Mandate Injections
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100 views • April 27, 2021
A gold and silver exchange ( https://kelownagoldbuyers.com/ ) in British Columbia worth supporting! A school in Miami says teachers that have been injected are not to be near children in the school! Meanwhile in Massachusetts the state universities have all decided that mandatory injections is the best for their students and should therefore be boycotted! Our friend Kill Gates tries to explain why "vaccine ingredients" should not be shared!
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
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Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA6cPXp9JFU
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56905752
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/careers/massachusetts-state-universities-to-e2-80-98require-e2-80-99-coronavirus-vaccines-for-fall-semester/ar-BB1g5eqZ?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/bill-gates-says-vaccine-formulas-shouldn-t-be-shared-with-developing-world-va9b224c4
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/news/2cltyk9pc9-flvedv43qo/Store_bans_those_vaccinated_THUMB_for_Dal.jpg?w=1040&;quality=70&strip=all
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA6cPXp9JFU
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56905752
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/careers/massachusetts-state-universities-to-e2-80-98require-e2-80-99-coronavirus-vaccines-for-fall-semester/ar-BB1g5eqZ?ocid=uxbndlbing
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news/bill-gates-says-vaccine-formulas-shouldn-t-be-shared-with-developing-world-va9b224c4
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/news/2cltyk9pc9-flvedv43qo/Store_bans_those_vaccinated_THUMB_for_Dal.jpg?w=1040&;quality=70&strip=all
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