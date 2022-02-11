© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joel Lightbound Liberal MP Rebukes Justin Trudeau
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • February 11, 2022
Liberal MP Yves Robillard is following his colleague Joël Lightbound in publicly criticizing his government’s COVID-19 policies, a day after Lightbound accused his party of politicizing the pandemic and using the issue of vaccination as a wedge to divide Canadians.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.