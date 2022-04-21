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Mask Mandate Unlawful! Dr. Kory and Dr, Merritt on Venom! Fertilizer Shipments Stopped! Nazi Paperclip Pharma!
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222 views • April 21, 2022
1. Federal Court vacates CDC Mask Mandate! https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21636492/mask-mandate-order.pdf
2. Cloud hub version https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21636492-mask-mandate-order
3. Tampa international Airport ignores courts ruling. They continue mandates! https://youtu.be/NSiwvIh_LzQ
4. Dr. Kory Reponds to Dr. Ardis Venom claim.This is a thorough knock down. Worth reading. I’d love to see Dr. Ardis reply! https://pierrekory.substack.com/p/snake-venom-and-covid-19?utm_source=twitter&;s=r
5. Lee Merrit on water supply and Venom: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UucR6gjKOtjQ/
6. Mike Adams on fertilizer supplies: https://www.brighteon.com/ae38f6a1-c5a5-4e5c-93e6-98de9c31dda7
7. Trains and fertilizer supplies! https://www.trains.com/trn/news-reviews/news-wire/fertilizer-producer-says-up-shipment-restrictions-could-threaten-crops/
8. Smith Mundt Modernization in action! Issues stand unopposed by media. Fox News. https://youtu.be/1iJ01Ibtdto
9. DeSantis to Hold Twitter Board Accountable for ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’ by Rejecting Musk Takeover Bid https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/desantis-to-hold-twitter-board-accountable-for-breaching-fiduciary-duty-by-rejecting-musk-takeover-bid_4413617.html
10. Dark journalist and Joseph Farrell: https://youtu.be/s53N2RPZ0ZA
11. Annie Jacobsen: Operation paperclip: https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
12. DARPA : Annie Jacobsen https://youtu.be/6eS17F7nuTM
Repost:
13. Medical guidelines = doctor slavery: https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-doctors-turned-into-government-slaves-by-the-guideline-movement-dr-richard-amerling_4405607.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Cloud hub version https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21636492-mask-mandate-order
3. Tampa international Airport ignores courts ruling. They continue mandates! https://youtu.be/NSiwvIh_LzQ
4. Dr. Kory Reponds to Dr. Ardis Venom claim.This is a thorough knock down. Worth reading. I’d love to see Dr. Ardis reply! https://pierrekory.substack.com/p/snake-venom-and-covid-19?utm_source=twitter&;s=r
5. Lee Merrit on water supply and Venom: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UucR6gjKOtjQ/
6. Mike Adams on fertilizer supplies: https://www.brighteon.com/ae38f6a1-c5a5-4e5c-93e6-98de9c31dda7
7. Trains and fertilizer supplies! https://www.trains.com/trn/news-reviews/news-wire/fertilizer-producer-says-up-shipment-restrictions-could-threaten-crops/
8. Smith Mundt Modernization in action! Issues stand unopposed by media. Fox News. https://youtu.be/1iJ01Ibtdto
9. DeSantis to Hold Twitter Board Accountable for ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’ by Rejecting Musk Takeover Bid https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/desantis-to-hold-twitter-board-accountable-for-breaching-fiduciary-duty-by-rejecting-musk-takeover-bid_4413617.html
10. Dark journalist and Joseph Farrell: https://youtu.be/s53N2RPZ0ZA
11. Annie Jacobsen: Operation paperclip: https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
12. DARPA : Annie Jacobsen https://youtu.be/6eS17F7nuTM
Repost:
13. Medical guidelines = doctor slavery: https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-doctors-turned-into-government-slaves-by-the-guideline-movement-dr-richard-amerling_4405607.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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