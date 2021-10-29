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Dr. Zelenko Drops ATOMIC BOMB: Where Did the Influenza Go?
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1304 views • October 29, 2021
Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko planted a highly explosive bomb under the influenza narrative today on The Stew Peters Show. In addition to his question, Dr. Zelenko also announced the release of his treatment for kids, which is available for preorder NOW!
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vo9znz-dr.-zelenko-drops-atomic-bomb-where-did-the-influenza-go.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vo9znz-dr.-zelenko-drops-atomic-bomb-where-did-the-influenza-go.html
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