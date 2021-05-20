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THE J£WS BRING STRONK WHAMEN & FULL BLOWN FAGGOTRY TO THE U.S MILITARY 🤡
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20 views • May 20, 2021
The U.S Military Wants Daughters Raised by Lesbians to Sign Up for the Forces, Just When I Thought the West Couldnt Be Any More Suicidal We See This Shit, Im Not Sure if This Part of a Grander Scheme by the Dual Israelis to Actually Quicken the Destruction of America In A Gog and Magog War or Wether Americans Are Just So Brainwashed Now by Marxism They Cant See the Bigger Picture, Either Way This Really Is a Ticking Time Bomb for the U.S.A
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