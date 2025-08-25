© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/24/2025
Proverbs 12:6-7 The Ways Of The Wicked
Intro: We all were on the road to destruction, the path away from God and toward hell. But God made a way….a path to Him through faith and trust in His Son Jesus Christ. We can get on the right path. The wicked on a path that will never, ever, no not ever lead to anything good at all! The wicked have their ways and their main goal is to destroy the righteous and righteousness wherever they find it. The wicked live for the only person they really love….themselves. All are going to die and go to be with the person we love the most…. Ourselves or Jesus! Love for self will lead to hell….Love for Jesus will lead us to Him.