Biden's Open Border is Top National Security Threat, Warns Former ICE Chief

Over 5 million illegal immigrants have poured across the "deliberately" wide-open U.S.-Mexico border including Communist Chinese military operatives and Islamic terrorists, posing an enormous threat to national security, warned former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief and Border 911 founder Thomas Homan in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The Biden administration's claim that illegal border crossings are down are based on a fraud, he added before explaining the details. Democrats hope to obtain political benefits including turning the migrants into voters and counting them in the Census to over-represent Democrat states in Congress. Still, there is a lot Congress and the American people can do to get the dangerous situation under control.





