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FULL SHOW: Trump Responds To Voting Machine Manipulation Revealed By Maricopa County Audit
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171 views • May 13, 2021
Major developments out of the Maricopa County vote audit as it has been revealed vote numbers are not adding up and that the database was manipulated before the audit could take place. Owen lightens up a little bit with all the serious news happening with comedians Aaron Berg and Geno Bisconte in studio for a gag and a laugh. Bryson Gray joins to discuss his ban from Instagram. The totalitarian left and it’s control over our government have now announced that the population must get the vaccine or wear the mask forever which is code for forced vaccines and vaccine passports. Owen explains how this is inevitable.
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