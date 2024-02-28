Donetsk is a symbol of resistance to the world - Russell 'Texas' Bentley

The story of the uprising in Donetsk is the ultimate David and Goliath story, says Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley(@TXDPR).

“Even though in the beginning, the Donetsk People’s Militia were manning roadblocks with maybe shotguns or baseball bats, they fought the full force of the Ukrainian army, which had airstrikes, artillery, tanks, and they fought them to a standstill. They set an example for the world just like the Vietnamese or Cubans did. “