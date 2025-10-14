BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Madagascar is the latest country to collapse after a wave of Gen Z protests!
Protesters in Madagascar have achieved success. Andry Rajoelina is no longer president, and his associates are gradually leaving their posts. President Andry Rajoelina has fled the country after the army sided with mass protests.

🖍Ironically, the elite military unit CAPSAT, which brought him to power in 2009, has now removed him from office. Major General Demosthenes Pikulas is likely to become the country's new leader.

🚩Andry Rajoelina has gone to Dubai. His next destination is likely to be France, of which he is a citizen.

🏳️Following the presidential change, there have been reshuffles in Parliament. Richard Ravalomanana was removed from the position of Senate Chairman, who was accused of close cooperation with the ousted president. It appears they are systematically clearing the political elite that rose to power during the 2009 coup.

❓What political future awaits this island state? Andry Rajoelina also came to politics promising changes but later became a puppet in French hands.

Until Madagascar understands that fundamental reforms and liberation from the French protectorate are needed, the risk of regularly recurring revolutionary events remains high.

@Rybar

UPDATE:  BREAKING! Pro-opposition military forces in Madagascar have seized power and dissolved all existing government institutions, according to Reuters.

