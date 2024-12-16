BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1021 It’s personal





Bible verse: Luke 12:4-5 It is personal.





SYNOPSIS: Did you know the word “you” is used over 14,400 times in the Bible? Today’s lesson is all about your individual walk with ELOHIM. Nobody but you can walk your walk with ELOHIM. Each person must remove the demons out of their own house. Each of us has to choose what must be removed from their own life according to the word. Ya’akov (Jas) 2:17 Thus, faith by itself, unaccompanied by actions, is dead. Question: are you dead?





BIBLE VERSES: Luke 12:4-5 It is personal. Ya’akov (James) 2:14-26 Faith Without Works Is Dead. Mattiyahu (Mat) 12:43-45 the demons see you have no true faith. Luke 11:27-28 Far more blessed are those who hear the word of God and obey it





