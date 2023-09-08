Create New Account
El Salvador Day 8 & 9
Hagenaars Family
Published 14 hours ago

After going to the coffee farm we went to Apaneca, Izalco and Aztecol before heading home.  This is such a beautiful country and we wanted to see as much as possible, especially areas that we are considering buying land in.

el salvadorairbnbsan salvadorsalvadoranfamily movingbeautiful countrysanta teclael carmen estatescafe atacocoffee beansapanecaizalcoaztecolstaying home

