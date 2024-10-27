Hizbullah issues evacuation orders to residents of Zionist colonies in Palestine, 26 Oct 2024

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hizbullah) issues evacuation orders to residents of Zionist colonies in Palestine:

'TO ALL RESIDENTS OF THE COLONIES MENTIONED IN THIS STATEMENT:

YOU ARE REQUESTED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

YOUR COLONIES HAVE BECOME A PLACE OF DEPLOYMENT AND POSITIONING FOR THE ENEMY’S MILITARY FORCES ATTACKING LEBANON.

AS A RESULT, THEY HAVE BECOME LEGITIMATE MILITARY TARGETS FOR THE AIR AND MISSILE FORCES OF THE ISLAMIC RESISTANCE.'

Dated: 26/10/2024

Donate for translation: https://FreePalestine.video