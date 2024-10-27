Hizbullah issues evacuation orders to residents of Zionist colonies in Palestine, 26 Oct 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hizbullah) issues evacuation orders to residents of Zionist colonies in Palestine:
'TO ALL RESIDENTS OF THE COLONIES MENTIONED IN THIS STATEMENT:
YOU ARE REQUESTED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.
YOUR COLONIES HAVE BECOME A PLACE OF DEPLOYMENT AND POSITIONING FOR THE ENEMY’S MILITARY FORCES ATTACKING LEBANON.
AS A RESULT, THEY HAVE BECOME LEGITIMATE MILITARY TARGETS FOR THE AIR AND MISSILE FORCES OF THE ISLAMIC RESISTANCE.'
Dated: 26/10/2024
