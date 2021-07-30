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MAN DIES AFTER TAKING 2nd COVID INJECTION!
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101 views • July 30, 2021
A friend took his 2nd Covid 19 shot a week ago. He got sick & it went into pneumonia. This man has kept in touch with him, but he hasn't responded in 3 days. So he calls 911. They come to break into the mans apt & find him dead!
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