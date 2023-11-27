Gen Z is right on Time for an End and a Reset

Imagine that, a generational count down using letters that arrive neatly at Z for the so-called Great Reset. But these things are plausibly deniable and clearly conspiratorial. Of course, so many of our world’s events are hidden or swept under the rug using such logical responses aimed at those who dare. Nonetheless, here we are, teetering on the brink of a brave new world order. Generation after generation we have been initiated and processed by a dark alchemical methodology that depends heavily on news and media to wring out our energy, and humanity. It has worked and we are exhausted, and as such we stand before the largest power-play in known history. The attempted takeover of everything everywhere will be coupled with the open implementation of artificial intelligence, which will further skew the odds of the impending, slow-motion, universal, coup d’état. The normalization of darkness and corruption of social morality are also being brought to bear in an effort to further deteriorate opposition to the coming privacy-free, digital police-state. And yet, though mostly forgotten, the power of one still remains – as does hope. We have all been granted the Divine Spark of Life. And with it certain immutable rights, or God given rights. As is dictated by our freewill, we will again be tested by our own actions, and outcomes will be contingent on whether or not God given rights are appreciated and defended. But, in the end, all created things will see their end, to include world-wide police states. This truth is echoed in the following closing quote from the Book of Samurai called Hagakure: “It is said that what is called “the spirit of an age” is something to which one cannot return. That this spirit gradually dissipates is due to the world’s coming to an end. For this reason, although one would like to change today’s world back to the spirit of one hundred years or more ago, it cannot be done. Thus, it is important to make the best out of every generation.” …and will I add – Thus, it is important for every generation to hold and defend the immutable rights we have been granted from on high.

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/