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5/17/2026
I John 5:11-14 God’s Rescue Plan For Man
Intro: Have you ever been rescued from a situation? Rescued after a car break down? Rescued from a boring conversation? Many types of rescues. Mankind needs rescued. Man has no idea that they are in serious trouble. They drive 75 miles an hour on a road and the bridge is out up ahead and they have no idea. They ignore the off ramp to safety because they don’t see any danger. They think all roads lead to safety! Do they? Jesus said there is a way of life and a way of death. The way of life is straight. The way of death is broad and wide, and many there be that find it. People just stay on the road to death and never choose the way of life. Man is born a sinner is condemned already because they have not taken the way of life… Jesus Christ!