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The Everlasting Gospel
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30 views • October 26, 2021
All glory to the LORD God. For He alone is worthy...
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
Did Jesus Teach Repentance? -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/18/did-jesus-teach-repentance/
A journey through understanding - Six Free Christian eBooks in many formats - The Way, the Truth, & the Life -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
In Depth Bible Study With The Word -
https://liftupabanner.com/bible-study/
All of the lessons and posts -
https://liftupabanner.com/recent-posts/
Lift Up A Banner Homepage -
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
John Redgrave: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQBdIySe0L4&;ab_channel=JohnRedgrave
Lauren Daigle - Light Of The World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cLhaZIBSpo&;ab_channel=LaurenDaigleVEVO
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
The Gospel Of Repentance -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
Did Jesus Teach Repentance? -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/18/did-jesus-teach-repentance/
A journey through understanding - Six Free Christian eBooks in many formats - The Way, the Truth, & the Life -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
In Depth Bible Study With The Word -
https://liftupabanner.com/bible-study/
All of the lessons and posts -
https://liftupabanner.com/recent-posts/
Lift Up A Banner Homepage -
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
John Redgrave: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQBdIySe0L4&;ab_channel=JohnRedgrave
Lauren Daigle - Light Of The World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cLhaZIBSpo&;ab_channel=LaurenDaigleVEVO
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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