URINALS ARE BANNED IN SCHOOL TO ACCOMMODATE ONE CROSSDRESSING STUDENT

One sick parent calls the school to state that her son wears skirts and should shit in the GIRL's washroom and to make that kid feel better, the school bans BOYS from pissing in URINALS designed specifically FOR PISS so as to have fewer gallons per flush used to expel the urine from the fixture.

Instead of 8 urinals to serve 8 PISSERS, they demand that all boys use the 2 toilets and that boys wearing skirts could continue to walk into the girl's washroom and the girls would have no say...

The students WALKED OUT and the board reversed its decision. YAY for our side!

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show TUESDAYS at 9PM EST - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca