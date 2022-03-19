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Sensitizing Targets to Specific Stimuli - Modern Day Zersetzung Operations in Communist Canada
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52 views • March 19, 2022
Sensitizing targets to certain specific stimuli through constant repetition is one of the methods utilized in the modern day Zersetzung (sometimes referred to as 'gang stalking') operations which are currently being utilized against targets of organized harassment in communist Canada.
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My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kc6vrOa2L72P/
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/Controllingthe4
My Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/ControllingtheNarrative
I can be contacted at [email protected]
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