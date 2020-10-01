© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Octagon Cage Fight: World Shocked by Unpresidential Debate
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • October 01, 2020
Oct 1, 2020
TRUNEWS
Octagon Cage Fight: World Shocked by Unpresidential Debate
-Today on TruNews, we discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate and the key moments which contributed to the battle of belittlement and baseless insults which now characterizes America’s public discourse. We also address the question of whether Joe Biden cheated, with an illegal ear piece, crease-like wire, or snake like-rosary. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 09/30/2020
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/miub7DffyBJi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
TRUNEWS
Octagon Cage Fight: World Shocked by Unpresidential Debate
-Today on TruNews, we discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate and the key moments which contributed to the battle of belittlement and baseless insults which now characterizes America’s public discourse. We also address the question of whether Joe Biden cheated, with an illegal ear piece, crease-like wire, or snake like-rosary. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 09/30/2020
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/miub7DffyBJi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Source: https://www.trunews.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.