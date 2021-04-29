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Natural Law & Your Energy, Revoking Unwanted / Harmful Energies
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32 views • April 29, 2021
Using Pure Creation / Natural Law to claim sovereignty of your energy
Revoke harmful and unwanted energies from entering your energy field or physical body.
Setting a Pure Intention of Sovereignty that only Pure and Natural frequencies can enter your energy field / physical body.
ie repelling vaccine energy from other people
Revoke harmful and unwanted energies from entering your energy field or physical body.
Setting a Pure Intention of Sovereignty that only Pure and Natural frequencies can enter your energy field / physical body.
ie repelling vaccine energy from other people
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