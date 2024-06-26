⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade, 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 71st Infantry Brigade, 36th Marines Brigade, 13th National Guard Brigade, and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ternovaya, Glubokoye, Veterenarnoye, Tikhoye, Veseloye, Neskuchnoye, Pitomnik, Volchansk, and Lipsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 30th, 66th mechanised brigades, 107th, 112th territorial defence brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Platonovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Makeyevka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 3rd Mechanised Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicles, and two field ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 72nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades, and 143rd Infantry Brigade near Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Verhnekamenskoye, Kurakhovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, and three ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 24th, 47th, 110th mechanised brigades, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 2nd National Guard Brigade near Kirovo, Novgorodskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Rozovka, Mikhailovka, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th, 31th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 405 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 116th Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, and 48th Assault Battalion of the Territorial Defence near Urozhaynoye, Makarovka, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by the battalion tactical group of the Territorial Recruitment Centre of the Ukrainian National Guard and an assault detachment of the AFU 123th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 37th Marines Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Kamenskoye, Nesteriyanka (Zaporozhye region), and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, as well as one loading vehicle and foreign specialists responsible for its use.

Moreover, one UAV assembly workshop and one UAV launch site were destroyed, as well as manpower and hardware engaged in 109 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two U.S.-made MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,642 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 air defence missile systems, 16,433 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,353 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,913 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,975 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.