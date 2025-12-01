The Bureacrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia has influential leaders you’ve never met and never voted for. They don’t knock on your door at election time. They don’t stand on stage in front of TV cameras to debate their opponents. They don’t ask for your permission. And yet… they write the rules. They spend the money. They shape the policies. And they cost taxpayers untold billions.