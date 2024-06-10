© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, June 9
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«At Chasov Yar we managed to half liberate the “Canal” microdistrict. The assault was successful after several months of fighting in this direction, but it is still too early to celebrate victory»