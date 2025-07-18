BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12 Things That Drive Me Crazy About El Salvador (but I Still Love It!)
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
21 views • 23 hours ago

Living in El Salvador has been a wild, beautiful, and sometimes confusing ride! From street dogs with too much confidence, to plastic bags inside plastic bags, to mystery fireworks at 5AM — this country keeps me on my toes! 🐶🎇

In this video, I’m sharing 12 quirky, frustrating, and hilarious things that drive me absolutely nuts about life in El Salvador — but that I’ve also grown to love in their own way. ❤️

Whether it's the lack of hot water, the eternal lines, or the total disappearance of punctuality, these little details reveal so much about the charm, rhythm, and reality of everyday Salvadoran life.

👉 Have you ever lived in El Salvador? Do any of these drive YOU crazy too? Let me know in the comments — and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share if you enjoy these spicy truths about expat life in Central America!

How to join our expat WhatsApp community

🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
el salvadormoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorlife in el salvadorel salvador lifestylesalvadoran culturelife abroadexpat in el salvadorcharity hagenaarsthings i hate about el salvadorculture shock el salvadorel salvador quirksel salvador realityel salvador problemscanadian expat el salvadorcentral america expatfunny expat storiesexpat life 2025funny travel vlogwhat to expect el salvadorel salvador youtuberonly feetsno hot water el salvadorel salvador street dogsplastic bags el salvador
Chapters

00:00– Intro

00:35 – The Mystery of Time

02:05 – Plastic Bag Overload

03:23 – Dogs Rule the Streets

04:20 – Mosquito Madness

05:52 – Random Fireworks

07:37 – No Addresses

10:05 – Cash is King (But Small Bills Only)

11:50 – No Hot Water? No Problem

14:22 – Horns as a Language

15:20 – Bureaucracy Olympics

17:51 – Standing in Line for Everything

19:29 – Dirty Feet & Robot Vacuums

