Jan 19, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: The enemy programs everything in the world to seduce you. So you naturally assume the desires he lures into are your real desires. Going unchecked, your spirit will start to align with his programming. This is why I have provided you with a way out. I have provided you with a way to reverse your desires and understand what your true desires of your heart are. #desiresofyourheart #EnemyProgramming #AWayOut #ReverseYourDesires

