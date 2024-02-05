Jan 19, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: The enemy programs everything in the world to seduce you. So you naturally assume the desires he lures into are your real desires. Going unchecked, your spirit will start to align with his programming. This is why I have provided you with a way out. I have provided you with a way to reverse your desires and understand what your true desires of your heart are. #desiresofyourheart #EnemyProgramming #AWayOut #ReverseYourDesires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.