Андрей Илларионов о иноземцах АТО и Легионе Свободы

Оригинал видео:
Путин на развилке! Успех ВСУ ошеломил Кремль! — Илларионов. Крым «падёт» быстро! Удар по Краснодару…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wo7I3bhsxQ
На канале: Александр ШЕЛЕСТ
https://www.youtube.com/c/SHELESTification
34:30 Легион Свобода России. Вера в победу.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.