Exploring the Intersection of Cannabis and Artificial Intelligence
Join us as we delve into the groundbreaking advancements, innovative applications, and transformative potential that AI brings to the world of cannabis.
From automated cultivation systems and strain optimization to personalized product recommendations and predictive analytics, we explore how AI is reshaping cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and even the overall cannabis experience.
Get ready to explore the synergistic blend of cannabis and AI, unraveling the mysteries, uncovering the opportunities, and embracing the future of this dynamic partnership.
Guests:
Jason Webb, President- Beyond Safe Products
They provide high quality, USDA Organic products for cleaning and farming to help reduce the presence of toxic chemicals in our ecosystem.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-webb-a14018263
Jo Azavedo, Founder of Total Package Copper Bags
Total Package Copper Bags are a new type of packaging that uses copper-infused polymer to prevent oxidation and microbial growth, keeping cannabis products fresh and flavorful for over a year. They are recyclable, reusable, smell-proof, sealable, antimicrobial, static-free, and UV-resistant.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/totalpackagecopperbags/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.