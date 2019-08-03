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US withdraws from Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia
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4 views • August 03, 2019
On Friday, the U.S. and Russia withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the United States announced that it will test a new non-nuclear cruise missile. Behnam Ben Taleblu from the Foundation of Defense of Democracies, reacts to the U.S. and Russia pulling out of the deal.
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