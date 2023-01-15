Create New Account
Baerskin Tactical Hoodie is Ambidextral Gunfighter Ready
139 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published 17 hours ago |
Is the Baerskin Tactical Hoodie 2.0 worth the price? What improvements would we like to see in version 3.0?


BaerSkin Tactical Hoodie

https://baerskinhoodie.com


Appleseed Prep

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep


MantisX and Mantis Laser Academy

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite



Chapters

0:00 Social Media Marketing

1:34 Vs Walmart Hoodie

3:03 Morale Patches

3:37 Pockets

4:45 The Hood

5:40 The Zipper

7:00 Waist Bungee

7:15 Size

7:38 vs Version 1.0

8:19 Version 3.0?

9:31 Conclusion

