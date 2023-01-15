Baerskin Tactical Hoodie is Ambidextral Gunfighter Ready

Is the Baerskin Tactical Hoodie 2.0 worth the price? What improvements would we like to see in version 3.0?
BaerSkin Tactical Hoodie
https://baerskinhoodie.com
Appleseed Prep
https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep
MantisX and Mantis Laser Academy
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
Chapters
0:00 Social Media Marketing
1:34 Vs Walmart Hoodie
3:03 Morale Patches
3:37 Pockets
4:45 The Hood
5:40 The Zipper
7:00 Waist Bungee
7:15 Size
7:38 vs Version 1.0
8:19 Version 3.0?
9:31 Conclusion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.