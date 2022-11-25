Jonathan Kleck and The Serpent Seed Lie



Video is about Jonathan Kleck and his inaccurate representation of Genesis, The Serpent Seed Doctrine and again his use of a text that has been proven to be a fabrication. It is shown in the video where he states as fact, things proven to be fabrication and falsehoods especially his reliance on the Targum Jonathan.

