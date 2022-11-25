Create New Account
Jonathan Kleck and The Serpent Seed Lie
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
Published Friday |


Video is about Jonathan Kleck and his inaccurate representation of Genesis, The Serpent Seed Doctrine and again his use of a text that has been proven to be a fabrication. It is shown in the video where he states as fact, things proven to be fabrication and falsehoods especially his reliance on the Targum Jonathan.

You can also go to my blog https://pureshelterofpeace.com It's my Journey in Christ

Video snippets from: "Was Cain Fathered by the Serpent" by Dr. Michael Heiser

https://vimeo.com/386991630

THE DEED: Eve & Adam + Serpent = Cain PART 1

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/the-deed-eve-adam-+-serpent-cain-part-1:a

Keywords
liejonathan kleckserpent seed

