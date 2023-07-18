Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does Kamala Harris REALLY want to 'REDUCE POPULATION' These 2 stories suggest so
channel image
High Hopes
2646 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published Tuesday

Glenn Beck


July 17, 2023


At a recent event about the Inflation Reduction Act, Vice President Kamala Harris said that in order to fight climate change, we'll have to "reduce population." The White House immediately said she meant to say "reduce pollution" ... but Glenn believes this may have been a Freudian slip. Glenn reviews two stories that are examples of what progressive elites really think about the population and climate.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTp1QweWxbg

Keywords
climate changehumanityelitesprogressivekamala harrisglenn beckfreudian slipreduce populationinflation reduction actvide president

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket