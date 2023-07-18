Does Kamala Harris REALLY want to 'REDUCE POPULATION' These 2 stories suggest so

Glenn Beck





July 17, 2023





At a recent event about the Inflation Reduction Act, Vice President Kamala Harris said that in order to fight climate change, we'll have to "reduce population." The White House immediately said she meant to say "reduce pollution" ... but Glenn believes this may have been a Freudian slip. Glenn reviews two stories that are examples of what progressive elites really think about the population and climate.





