Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 5, 2024

Episode 2209 -Their treasonous plan is working. Can any news coming out of the Middle East be believed. Boeing discovers miss drilled holes. New York father loses legal battle to stop 8 year old from transitioning. Where have all the men gone? Political correctness is destroying the western world. Why do energy drinks cause depression? Plus much more High energy must listen show!
