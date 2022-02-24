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Russia Attacks Ukraine
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61 views • February 24, 2022
Russia attacks- Zelensky squeals for peace- Donbass still being shelled- UN reaction.
***Putin announced in a televised speech the start of a military operation against Ukraine and declares that Russia aims to demilitarize the neighboring country. He calls on the Ukrainian military to "lay down its arms."
***In the hours to come Russia will:
-conduct strikes on air defense systems
-move to cut off Kyiv from eastern Ukraine
-move to cut off Ukraine’s military forces on the line of contact in the east to prevent them from falling back to defend Kyiv
***Putin announced in a televised speech the start of a military operation against Ukraine and declares that Russia aims to demilitarize the neighboring country. He calls on the Ukrainian military to "lay down its arms."
***In the hours to come Russia will:
-conduct strikes on air defense systems
-move to cut off Kyiv from eastern Ukraine
-move to cut off Ukraine’s military forces on the line of contact in the east to prevent them from falling back to defend Kyiv
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