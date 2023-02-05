Live Version of the song: RememberPlayed on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 1 on 2016-05-14

It's a version with guitar alone.





Music and recording by Bindernowski.





The lyrics are included in the video or on the website to read:

https://bindernowski.com/remember/





Live version on the website:

https://bindernowski.com/remember-live/





If you like to purchase the full version of this song (live version not available)

https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145249107-life-story-music-remember-full-version-lyrics

Unplugged Studio Version:

https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145634487-life-story-music-remember-unplugged-version-lyrics





Or the whole album: The Almond Tree

https://www.pond5.com/de/collections/3553776-music-album-almond-tree





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski





Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ