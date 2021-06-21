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The fight for freedom in the COVID age & the battle for our very humanity
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90 views • June 21, 2021
The Last American Vagabond, June 16, 2021
Joining me today is scientist and activist Willem Engel, here to discuss his ongoing legal efforts to fight back against what many are referring to as ‘crimes against humanity’ being committed under the guise of fighting COVID-19 – and rightly so – as well as what’s at the center of this battle, and that is the fight for humanity itself.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/willem-engel-interview-fight-for-freedom-covid-age-battle-for-humanity/
Joining me today is scientist and activist Willem Engel, here to discuss his ongoing legal efforts to fight back against what many are referring to as ‘crimes against humanity’ being committed under the guise of fighting COVID-19 – and rightly so – as well as what’s at the center of this battle, and that is the fight for humanity itself.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/willem-engel-interview-fight-for-freedom-covid-age-battle-for-humanity/
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