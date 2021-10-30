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FULL SHOW: Democrats And MSM In Full Panic Mode Over Tucker Carlson Documentary
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270 views • October 30, 2021
It’s the Veterans Caller In Special and the guests are Joe Kent and Nurse Erin Olsewski. Major developments today as the Tucker Carlson documentary “Patriot Purge” has the Democrats and mainstream media in absolute panic mode. It doesn’t help that they ran a stunt at the Youngkin for Governor event where activists posed as white supremacists to attack Youngkin’s campaign ahead of the election. We take calls from veterans on subjects ranging from vaccine mandates to the attacks on free speech and the 2nd Amendment.
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