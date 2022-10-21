John Paul Mac Isaac, Man Who Exposed Hunter Biden Laptop, Reveals Cover-Up

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John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner that received the Hunter Biden laptop: “I didn’t go to the FBI because of a gun or because of porn or a guy that does crack. I went to the FBI because I saw a lot of money exchanging hands, a lot of favors being performed, and all out of the Vice President’s office. So it was a national security concern.”