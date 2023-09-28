Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMINEN HATES TRUMP, TRENDS ON TWITTER FOR COMPLAINING INARTICULATELY...WHAT A BITCH!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
251 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
45 views
Published 20 hours ago

White rapper Eminem sat in a dark studio and complained about the fact that Donald Trump makes him so angry that he cannot articulate how he feels and believe me he was completely inarticulate.


What disappoints me the most is that when somebody with a touch of fame decides to cry like a bitch in a dark room, they trend on Twitter and make more money. I cannot believe the celebrity worship that America has fallen for and it's getting stronger not weaker. Hollywood is full of pedophiles and morons and the music industry is worse, so who really gives a shit what any singer has to say about anything to do about politics? You do!


Www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston


Www.kevinjjohnston.ca


#Eminem #rapper #Trump #election #Biden #Joe Biden #White House #POTUS #firstlady #singer #performer #Hollywood #rapmusic


Keywords
trumptrendingamericatwittermoneyrapperperformereminen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket