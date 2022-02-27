© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Rogan:
Follow
0
Share
Report
191 views • February 27, 2022
🔥Joe Rogan: ‘you can make a billion dollars from lying?!’
And kill 40 - 60k Americans in the process
Chief Scientist of Merck
‘it’s a shame the cardiovascular effect is there (Vioxx) but the drug will do well and we will do well’
You REALLY couldn’t make it up
And kill 40 - 60k Americans in the process
Chief Scientist of Merck
‘it’s a shame the cardiovascular effect is there (Vioxx) but the drug will do well and we will do well’
You REALLY couldn’t make it up
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.