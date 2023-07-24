Create New Account
Russian retaliation attacked NATO infrastructure arteries in ports on Danube River
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The Russian retaliation struck infrastructure arteries of NATO America in the ports of Reni and Izmail on the left bank of Danube River in Odessa region. Missile and drone strikes destroyed weapons and equipment depots, fuel depots along with port infrastructure. This is access to the Black Sea, a supply line for weapons to the Kiev regime under the guise of a grain agreement.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
