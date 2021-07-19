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La Quinta Columna Explains What Exactly Is The 'Brain Tsunami' That The Never Isolated SARS-Cov-2 Will Cause
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803 views • July 19, 2021
In this particular interview for Canal 7 Salta (https://canal7salta.com/), La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net/) has made special emphasis in explaining what exactly is the brain tsunami that will cause the alleged SARS-CoV-2 and of which the media warns so much.
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/brain-tsunami.html
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/brain-tsunami.html
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