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Bering Strait - Udu Improvisation
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16 views • December 13, 2020
Here's an improvisation on my Meinl Udu. I just played whatever came to mind to a 6/8 80bpm metronome. Later I added a few tracks on my Roland Handsonic ranging from tabla, to zither and djembe. Once all the percussion was in place I added some strings via Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and Sample Tank 4. The last track is a guitar improvisation on my G&l Comanche with some interesting crystal effects made with my Axe Fx II.
The cold blue fractal and the mood of the song kind of reminds me of the journey people made across the Bering Strait to get to the Americas. It was probably a pretty cold caravan of people with most ending up frozen in the snow.
Thanks for listening :-)
The cold blue fractal and the mood of the song kind of reminds me of the journey people made across the Bering Strait to get to the Americas. It was probably a pretty cold caravan of people with most ending up frozen in the snow.
Thanks for listening :-)
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