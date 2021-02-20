ROSA KOIRE: HUFFINGTON POST INTERVIEW

Rosa Koire, Democrats Against UN Agenda 21, being interviewed by Andrew Reinbach, Huffington Post columnist for an article on opposition to UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development. Reinbach baited Rosa, put words into her mouth, asked her if she was 'afraid that she would be tarred with the same brush as the John Birch Society', and tried to suggest that zoning and UN Agenda 21 are the same thing. Rosa resisted his efforts to marginalize her and the fight against this blueprint for world inventory and control.At the end of the interview Rosa asked Reinbach if he was recording the interview and when he said he was, she told him that she also was recording it. This is probably why he didn't quote her or mention her in his biased article. Here's the link to the May 17, 2012 Huffington Post article: