BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #6

Take a deep dive into the last book of the Bible to explore God's final chapter for planet earth. Revelation holds a special blessing for the listener, as well as being the prophetic book of instructions for those seeking knowledge, wisdom and discernment from the Almighty Creator.

We explore the fourth letter to the churches in Asia Minor, and once again the Lord Jesus Christ brings to the listeners awareness a character from the Old Testament, as a contrast. This time it is a woman--a queen who is the epitome of evil.