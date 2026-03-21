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President Trump Just Told Israel & NATO No
* DJT rejected Israel’s South Pars gas field strike — and blasted NATO as cowards.
* Both serve Britain’s Great Game.
* The Japan deal shows what replaces it: sovereign energy, nuclear power and critical minerals.
* You are watching the National Security Strategy in real time.
* Something remarkable is happening as a result.
Promethean Updates (21 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77fjte-slapped-down-trump-just-told-israel-and-nato-no-heres-why.html